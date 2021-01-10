Sunday Doonesbury
The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Santa Barbara County set its newest single-day record for COVID-19 cases on Thursday with 512 new cases confirmed, along with four new deaths …
Pea Soup Andersen’s restaurant, a longtime Santa Ynez Valley landmark known for serving its famous split-pea soup, has been listed for $4.7 million by Radius Commercial Real Estate of Santa Barbara.
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported an additional 429 COVID-19 cases, the second-highest daily increase in the pandemic…
Santa Barbara County administers nearly 25% of available vaccines; 847 cases reported over 3-day period
Two weeks after the arrival of the first COVID-19 vaccines in Santa Barbara County, around 25% of all received doses have been administered, a…
For the second-straight year, a team of Cal Poly mechanical engineering seniors — including one from Buellton and one from Nipomo — has advanced to the semifinals of a NASA challenge to develop a device that could pave the way for extended manned space missions.
The Santa Ynez Valley News will be modifying the free Tuesday Santa Ynez Valley Extra edition that is mailed to residents of the Santa Ynez Va…
A report of a man stalking an 18-year-old woman in Solvang eventually led to the suspect being pursued in a vehicle by officers and on foot by…