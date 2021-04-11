Sunday Doonesbury
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Comprehensive Care Center at Lompoc Valley Medical Center will offer a free eight-week certified nursing assistant training program from J…
- Updated
The public is invited to meet the artists, participate in a prize-winning drawing and witness miniature horses performing with trainer Ramon Becerra during the Artisan Market on April 17.
Mildred Joanne Meaux, known as Millie was born in Santa Barbara on August 16, 1949, to parents Charles and Eulalia Ochoa. Millie was the baby …
- Updated
Also reappointed were all four members of the tribe’s Business Committee: Mike Lopez, Maxine Littlejohn, Gary Pace and Raul Armenta.
- Updated
Santa Barbara County residents ages 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, expanding access to the largest group of re…
Jeffrey Johnston perfected the art of presence. Whether he was laughing with his family and friends, riding his horse, or selling bonds, he fo…
The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
- Updated
The scholarship program is designed for college-bound senior high school students who plan to attend college in California, pursue a career in transportation and live on the Central Coast.
- Updated
A recently completed mitigation agreement will conserve 320 acres of California tiger salamander habitat while allowing development of a vineyard on the 684-acre property in the Purisima Hills near Lompoc.
In the closest Player of the Week contest of the spring, Santa Ynez senior Logan Ast narrowly edged Righetti standout Chris Miller to claim ba…