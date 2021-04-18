You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sunday Doonesbury
0 comments

Sunday Doonesbury

  • 0
Sunday Doonesbury
Buy Now
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jeffrey Horr Johnston
Obituaries

Jeffrey Horr Johnston

Jeffrey Johnston perfected the art of presence. Whether he was laughing with his family and friends, riding his horse, or selling bonds, he fo…

+4
Lindsey: Massive die-off of kelp forests spurred by purple sea urchin
Local

Lindsey: Massive die-off of kelp forests spurred by purple sea urchin

  • Updated

Unfortunately, these cutie-tangerine-sized, deep-purple-colored invertebrates covered by needle-sharp spines have a vast appetite for kelp. They will graze and clear-cut green, red and brown varieties of seaweed and any other types of algae they can get a hold of, creating vast urchin barrens where hardly anything grows on the rocky reefs.

Lompoc Outdoor Community Market debuts on Saturday
Local

Lompoc Outdoor Community Market debuts on Saturday

  • Updated

The long-awaited return of an outdoor market in Lompoc is set for Saturday, when items for sale will include local goods, produce, crafts and more. Lompoc Outdoor Community Market will continue every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 200 W. Ocean Ave.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News