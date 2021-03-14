Sunday Doonesbury
Santa Barbara County sheriff's detectives are investigating a suspicious death that was reported Sunday on Foxen Canyon Road near Los Olivos.
The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Out in Santa Ynez, Pirates football coach Josh McClurg has navigated his program through the troubled waters the coronavirus pandemic has brou…
The suspicious death of a man that was reported following an alleged traffic incident on Foxen Canyon Road has been upgraded to a homicide inv…
The 14,000-square-foot museum will serve as a monument dedicated to the tribe’s heritage and history, while providing educational opportunities to visitors wanting to learn about the Chumash people and their culture, according to tribe officials.
Solvang City Council members continue a march toward undoing the work of the previous council by voting unanimously to terminate a vacancy policy adopted in 2019 and directing staff to begin filling vacant city staff positions.
Reopened just last year in August, the Tavern at Zaca Creek heeded regional closures while working to further establish and implement a locally-sourced food program that include beef, fowl and seafood from area farms and waters, respectively.
The national “Change Your Clock, Change Your Battery” campaign urges people to change the batteries in their smoke alarms and carbon-monoxide detectors at least twice a year at the start and end of daylight savings time.
A settlement has been reached between Santa Barbara County officials and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, who lost a Superior Court challenge last year over a $175,000 refund in taxes it sought to recover from a 2015 assessment of its Camp 4 property.