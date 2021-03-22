You have permission to edit this article.
Sunday, Feb. 28
Sunday, Feb. 28

INCIDENT — At 1:45 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 900 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

ARREST — At 6:33 p.m., Michael Limon, 35, was arrested on a warrant in the 900 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

ARREST — At 8:34 p.m., Mariano Castanon, 29, was arrested near the intersection of Rucker Road and Burton Mesa Boulevard and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of elder abuse and a parole violation.

