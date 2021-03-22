You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sunday, Feb. 28
0 comments

Sunday, Feb. 28

  • 0

INCIDENT — At 10:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2200 block of South Bradley Road.

ARREST — At 1:37 a.m., Javier Lopez, 26, was arrested near the intersection of South Lincoln and West Jones streets and booked into Santa Barbara county Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and obstruction.

ARREST — At 5:50 p.m., Jose Villanueva De La Cruz, 28, was arrested in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Laurene Campbell Roberts
Obituaries

Laurene Campbell Roberts

Laurene Joy Campbell Roberts, Rene, Grandma Rene, Ma, Momo, passed away on Sunday, March 7th in Santa Barbara, California with Family by her side.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News