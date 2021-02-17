You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sunday, Feb. 7
0 comments

Sunday, Feb. 7

  • 0

INCIDENT — At 10:14 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 800 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 12:26 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 200 block of North F Street.

INCIDENT —At 8:24 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a DUI in the 800 block of East Airport Avenue and resulted in an arrest.

ARREST — At 5:20 p.m., Anthony Flippen, 36, was arrested in the 400 block of West Pine Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of witness intimidation and battery.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Benita Wilson
Obituaries

Benita Wilson

Benita Wilson died on January 30, 2021, surrounded in love by her family. Benita was born Lillian Benita Davis, December 4, 1937, in Jacksonvi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News