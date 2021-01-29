Sunday, Jan. 10

INCIDENT — At 1:36 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Park Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 2:05 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1500 block of East Betteravia Road.
INCIDENT — At 8:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1600 block of Via Sabroso.
INCIDENT — At 12:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1300 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1600 block of North Broadway.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
