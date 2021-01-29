You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sunday, Jan. 10
0 comments

Sunday, Jan. 10

  • 0

INCIDENT — At 12:15 a.m., Lompoc Police executed a warrant in the 800 block of West Walnut Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 1:08 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling near the intersection of West Laurel Avenue and North O Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:43 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run in the 500 block of West College Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 4:26 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run in the 700 block of North A Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 2400 block of Balboa Court.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Solvang council stays the course on financial planning
Local

Solvang council stays the course on financial planning

  • Updated

Despite a global pandemic, state- and county-mandated shut downs and resulting economic impacts, the city of Solvang sits in a healthy financial position with a cost-savings budget and long-term economic planning strategies put in place by previous councils, the city’s manager reported Monday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News