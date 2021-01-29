Sunday, Jan. 17

INCIDENT — At 12:48 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of North A Street and East Lemon Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 6:31 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant in the 400 block of alley of North J and K streets.
INCIDENT — At 7:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of West Ocean Avenue and North L Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:18 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1000 block of North H Street, which resulted in a citation.
INCIDENT — At 11:27 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an arson in the 1700 block of East College Avenue.
