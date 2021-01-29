Sunday, Jan. 17

INCIDENT — At 12:08 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1300 block of Yale Place.
INCIDENT — At 2:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 1500 block of South Barbara Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Donovan Road and North Western Avenue.
ARREST — At 1:10 a.m., Nicholas Segura, 56, was arrested in the 2400 block of La Costa Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and threats.
ARREST — At 6:44 a.m., Mathew West, 37, was arrested in the 1400 block of East Church Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 11:50 p.m., Tatiana Valencia, 18, was arrested in the 900 block of West Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 11:58 p.m., Braulio Hernandez, 52, was arrested in the 600 block of West Creston Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
