Sunday, July 12

INCIDENT — At 2:24 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 1300 block of North V Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1200 block of West Laural Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:08 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 200 block of North E Street.
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
