Sunday, July 12
0 comments

Sunday, July 12

  • 0

INCIDENT — At 2:24 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 1300 block of North V Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1200 block of West Laural Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:08 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 200 block of North E Street.

Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Green space: Lompoc cannabis dispensary transforms downtown vacant lot into gathering spot
Local

Green space: Lompoc cannabis dispensary transforms downtown vacant lot into gathering spot

  • Updated

Leaders at Elevate Lompoc, a cannabis dispensary at 118 South H St., marked their store’s one-year anniversary by working out an agreement last month that will allow the dispensary to use the small lot immediately to its south for a wide range of events and promotions. When not in use by the dispensary, the new-look pocket park will be open to the public as a community garden, or simply as a green space for relaxation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News