Sunday, July 12
Sunday, July 12

INCIDENT — At 9:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 200 block of North Western Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 1:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 200 block of East Donovan Road.

INCIDENT — At 8:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the Clark Avenue and southbound Highway 101 exit.

ARREST — At 8:59 p.m., Juan Carlos Arizaga Rosas, 37, was arrested in the 200 block of North Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and warrants.

* Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

