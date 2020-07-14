Sunday, July 5

INCIDENT — At 2:56 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1700 block of South Depot Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an arson in the 200 block of East Grant Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1300 block of South Broadway.
* Santa Maria Police received 57 reports of fireworks.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
