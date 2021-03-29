You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sunday, March 14
0 comments

Sunday, March 14

  • 0

INCIDENT — At 12:10 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1300 block of North McClelland Street.

INCIDENT — At 3:50 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 2:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of A Street and Battles Road.

INCIDENT — At 2:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North Depot Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 700 block of East Park Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of West Cypress Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of West Cypress Street.

ARREST — At 7:16 p.m., Julio Huitron, 33, was arrested in the 200 block of North Depot Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Robert E. "Bob" Lindquist
Obituaries

Robert E. "Bob" Lindquist

Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Bob Lindquist passed away on on 2/5/21, at the age of 90, after a decade long stru…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News