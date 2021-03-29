Sunday, March 14

INCIDENT — At 10:14 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 900 block of East Ocean Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 3:31 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 1100 block of Seabreeze Way that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 8:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of counterfeit currency in the 900 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:03 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a battery with serious bodily injury in the 400 block of South Q Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1600 block of North H Street.
