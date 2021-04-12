Sunday, March 21

INCIDENT — At 3:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North Depot Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 1700 block of South Thornburg Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
ARREST — At 5:10 a.m., Tomas Romero, 35, was arrested in the 400 block of East Park Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of false imprisonment and domestic violence.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!