You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sunday, March 28
0 comments

Sunday, March 28

  • 0

INCIDENT — At 4:11 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 900 block of West Apricot Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:12 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 800 block of East Ocean Avenue that resulted in a cite-release.

INCIDENT — At 6:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of West North Avenue and North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 100 block of North H Street.

ARREST — At 6:41 p.m., Christopher Jaloma, 23, was arrested in the 300 block of North K Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted robbery, unlawfully possessing drug paraphernalia and obstruction.

ARREST — At 7:25 p.m., Robert Ravenscroft, 42, was arrested in the 200 block of North D Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and illegally possessing a controlled substance.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jeffrey Horr Johnston
Obituaries

Jeffrey Horr Johnston

Jeffrey Johnston perfected the art of presence. Whether he was laughing with his family and friends, riding his horse, or selling bonds, he fo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News