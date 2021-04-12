Sunday, March 28

INCIDENT — At 12:52 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East McElhaney Avenue and North McClelland Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 400 block of North Benwiley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East McCoy Lane and South Broadway.
ARREST — At 4:48 a.m., Sabrina Sanchez, 26, was arrested near the intersection of North Blosser Road and West Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of DUI with a 0.08% blood alcohol content, with bodily injury.
ARREST — At 8:18 p.m., Jonathan Hubert, 38, was arrested in the 200 block of North Depot Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
