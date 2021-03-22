Sunday, March 7

INCIDENT — At 1:31 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of West Cook Street and South Railroad Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:39 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1400 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 4:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue.
ARREST — At 9:01 a.m., Lorie Newhouse, 51, was arrested in the 1700 block of Bilbao Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 2:44 p.m., Rogelio, Hernandez-Olea, 22, was arrested in the 200 block of South Scott Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and false imprisonment.
ARREST — At 3:42 p.m., Jeffrey Amador, 22, was arrested in the 600 block of Patterson Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury, child cruelty and trespassing.
ARREST — At 5:19 p.m., Javier Bravo, 44, was arrested in the 400 block of North Mary Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!