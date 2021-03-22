You have permission to edit this article.
Sunday, March 7
Sunday, March 7

INCIDENT — At 8:25 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in an unspecified location in the city that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 8:37 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 600 block of North Fourth Street.

INCIDENT — 10:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1500 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

ARREST — At 6:29 p.m., Salvador Banda, 40, was arrested in the 1400 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

