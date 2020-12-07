You have permission to edit this article.
Sunday, Nov. 22
Sunday, Nov. 22

INCIDENT — At 12:57 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation near the intersection of North M Street and West Maple Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 2:48 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 300 block alley of North J and K streets.

INCIDENT — At 4:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of counterfeit currency in the 1400 block of East Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun near the intersection of North D Street and East Pine Avenue.

ARREST — At 5:05 p.m., Hector Lara, 29, was arrested in the 600 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery, grand theft, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, and various previous charges.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

