Sunday, Nov. 29
Sunday, Nov. 29

  Updated
INCIDENT — At 8:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 100 block of North Broadway.

ARREST — At 3:11 a.m., Misael Maldonado, 36, was arrested in the 700 block of North Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, causing bodily injury and driving without a license.

ARREST — At 1:02 p.m., Jesus Vivas, 46, was arrested in the 800 block of South Pine Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of unlawful sexual penetration and oral copulation, using force.

ARREST — At 6:57 p.m., Fernando Ortega, 57, was arrested in the 700 block of South Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize.

ARREST — At 9:51 p.m., Jose Rivera, 27, was arrested in the 400 block of North Benwiley Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking/violating a temporary restraining order and probation violations.

