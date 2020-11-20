Sunday, Nov. 8

INCIDENT — At 4:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of West Monroe Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 1400 block of North Miller Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of North Depot Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 200 block of East Oak Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of East Oak Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 400 block of East Central Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of North Mary Drive.
INCIDENT — At 11:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 900 block of West Orchard Street.
ARREST — At 2:05 a.m., Gernaldo Lopez, 31, was arrested in the 600 block of East Orange Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant; assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; and false imprisonment.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!