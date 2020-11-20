Sunday, Nov. 8

INCIDENT — At 9:08 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 100 block of North O Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:45 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 200 block of East Locust Avenue.
ARREST — At 5:27 p.m., Guillermo Villa, 33, was arrested in the 1200 block of West Cypress Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
