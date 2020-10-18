You have permission to edit this article.
Sunday, Oct. 11
Sunday, Oct. 11

  • Updated
INCIDENT — At 11:54 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block of East North Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:13 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 1300 block of North V Street.

ARREST — At 5:25 p.m., Michael Anthony Sigala, 31, was arrested in the 200 block of North M Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

