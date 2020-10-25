Sunday, Oct. 18

INCIDENT — At 12:50 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 200 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 1:31 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of East Enos Drive.
INCIDENT — At 4:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 200 block of East Betteravia Road.
ARREST — At 1:11 a.m., Paul Chavez, 27, was arrested in the 3500 block of Dickson Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of harm or death to an elder or dependent adult.
ARREST — Delfino Ventura, 22, was arrested in the 300 block of East Enos Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, causing great bodily injury.
ARREST — At 5:28 p.m., Andre Quintanar, 34, was arrested in the 1400 block of Solomon Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, corporal injury to spouse or co-inhabitant and false imprisonment.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
