Sunday, Oct. 4

INCIDENT — At 12:47 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of West Morrison Avenue and South Depot Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of North Blosser and West Donovan roads.
INCIDENT — At 8:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1100 block of North Suey Road.
INCIDENT — At 8:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of East San Ysidro and South Miller streets.
INCIDENT — At 8:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1500 block of South Tulane Court.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
