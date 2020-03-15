Sunday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Embrace a challenge instead of letting it get the better of you this year. How you handle situations will either bring you down or build you up. Have the strength and courage to forge ahead on your own if you want to turn your goals into a reality.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Think situations through carefully. You can't move forward if you are carrying too much baggage. Let go of dead ends. Use your knowledge and abilities wisely.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Very little will go unnoticed. Your vision and insight into what you want to do will be clear. A sharp mind and a positive attitude will help you excel.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Walk away from a dubious sales pitch. Financial limitations will result if you take a risk. Accept the inevitable. Expect a lack of sympathy from others if you've been stubborn or secretive.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Doubt will cause you to question others. Don't jump to conclusions or make a decision based on hearsay. Get the facts, observe matters and avoid making a premature commitment.