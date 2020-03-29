Sunday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- If you take control and get things done, you'll make a lasting impression on someone special. A change of scenery will lead to a personal adjustment. Love and romance should be priorities.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Spend less time around people who bring you down and more time discovering what life has to offer. Start a hobby or do something entertaining or gratifying.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A lifestyle adjustment will lead to peace of mind and new beginnings. Surround yourself with people who encourage you to do and be your best. Romance is in the stars.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Ask questions that will help you decipher whether someone is being honest. Anger will not solve anything, but finding out where you stand and knowing when to say no will.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Rely on experience, insight and your ability to adapt and move on to get you through your day. Refuse to include anyone who resists what you have to offer in your plans.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Consider what you can do and be prepared to do it alone if necessary. Set a goal and work on it until you are satisfied with the results you achieve.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- A problem with a neighbor or friend will develop if you are misinformed or dragged into a situation that makes you uncomfortable. Make personal improvement, love and romance your priorities. (Visit Eugenialast.com, or join Eugenia on Twitter/Facebook/LinkedIn.)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0