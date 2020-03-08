Sunday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Get back to basics this year. Make adjustments to your lifestyle and appearance that will make you feel and look good. A positive attitude, coupled with sensitivity toward others, will encourage better relationships. Don't be afraid to try something new. If you embrace what interests you, you'll enrich your life.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- If you offer help, you will get help in return. A personal change will improve your life and a relationship with someone special. A financial gain is heading your way. Romance is encouraged.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- A secretive approach to your plans will help you avoid unnecessary interference. Don't let emotional issues cause uncertainty or push you in a direction you don't want to pursue.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Discuss plans with someone affected by the choices you make. A romantic gesture will bring you closer to a loved one. Consider a move that will free up cash.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't count on anything or anyone. Take control of any situation you are involved in to avoid a negative outcome. Safeguard your reputation; someone will try to make you look bad.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Make a statement and impress the people around you with your concern, affection and desire to make the world a better place. Romance is in the stars.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Get moving and be on the lookout for exciting people, places and things to do. A trip or social event will offer unique possibilities, as long as you don't overspend.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Get your priorities straight. You can accomplish a lot if you are organized. The quicker you take care of responsibilities, the more time you will have for fun and games.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- If you use your ingenuity, creative ideas will unfold. Adapt your plans to suit current economic trends. Attend a trade show or conference that will offer connections and insight.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Do what comes naturally. Follow your heart and head down the path that feels comfortable. Market what you have to offer. Romance is in the stars.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- You'll get the wrong impression about the cost of something you want to do or buy. Don't avoid a situation, or things will escalate into an argument. Honesty is the best policy.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Play to win. Get involved in activities that stimulate your mind, body and soul. A change in a meaningful relationship looks promising. Romance will enhance your life and prospects.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Be up-front about your past. If you have nothing to hide, it will be easier to figure out where you stand. Think matters through and do what's right. A change will boost your morale.