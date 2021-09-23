INCIDENT — At 6:49 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 200 block of South U Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted homicide in the 300 block of West Maple Avenue.
ARREST — At 4:25 a.m., Derek Young, 24, was arrested in the 40 block of Village Circle Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a caustic chemical and vandalism.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.