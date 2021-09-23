INCIDENT — At 6:49 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 200 block of South U Street.

INCIDENT — At 12:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted homicide in the 300 block of West Maple Avenue.

ARREST — At 4:25 a.m., Derek Young, 24, was arrested in the 40 block of Village Circle Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a caustic chemical and vandalism.

