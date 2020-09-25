You have permission to edit this article.
Sunday, Sept. 20
Sunday, Sept. 20

INCIDENT — At 2:38 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of West Carmen Lane.

INCIDENT — At 7:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 400 block of East Orange Street.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

