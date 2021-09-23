INCIDENT — At 2:51 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 300 block of North Second Street that resulted in an arrest/cite-release.
INCIDENT — At 8:14 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife near the intersection of East Walnut Avenue and North Seventh Street.
ARREST — At 1:21 a.m., Alfonso Martinez, 26, was arrested in the 1100 block of East Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
