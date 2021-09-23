INCIDENT — At 2:51 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 300 block of North Second Street that resulted in an arrest/cite-release.

INCIDENT — At 8:14 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife near the intersection of East Walnut Avenue and North Seventh Street.

ARREST — At 1:21 a.m., Alfonso Martinez, 26, was arrested in the 1100 block of East Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

