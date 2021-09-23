INCIDENT — At 3:48 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 1600 block of North Bay Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:31 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of East Alvin Avenue and North College Drive.
INCIDENT — At 9:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 1400 block of East Church Street.
INCIDENT —At 4:24 p.m.,. Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 1000 block of West Betteravia Road.
INCIDENT — At 9:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of East Chapel Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 2300 block of South Bradley Road.
ARREST — At 7:36 p.m., Daniel Morales, 23, was arrested in the 1000 block of East Henry Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and witness intimidation.
