Sunday, Sept. 6

INCIDENT — At 8:48 a.m., Alexandria Almost Rodriguez, 23, was arrested in the area of southbound Highway 1 and mile marker 35 and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, causing bodily injury; driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%; and excessive blood alcohol or refusal to take a chemical test.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
