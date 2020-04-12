Sunday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A change of scenery will help put a personal situation in perspective. Someone you encounter will offer insight into a matter. Don't be afraid to take a different path.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Start a project. Do the work yourself and avoid labor costs. Expect someone close to you to complain or overreact. Have patience and understanding, and use your charm to gain support.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Not everyone you encounter will share your vision. If you make a couple of adjustments to appease people who aren't as astute as you, it will ameliorate things.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Make adjustments at home that will encourage you to spend more time there. A romantic plan will bring you closer to a loved one. Don't let an outsider interfere in your personal life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Be frank about what you are willing to do or contribute. If you give someone the wrong impression, you may end up having to honor your words.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Invest more time in yourself. Clear a space at home to make room for a project you want to pursue. Romance is on the rise. Make innovative plans with a loved one.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't get involved in an emotional confrontation. Stick to the truth and question any allegation that sounds suspicious. Keep your finances, medical records and personal information secret.

