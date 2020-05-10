Sunday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Put time aside to prepare appropriately. Achieving your goals is doable, but it will require going through the proper channels and executing your plans with precision. Refuse to let others take advantage of you or put demands on you that will deter you from getting things done. Change begins with you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Offer suggestions, listen to expert advice and participate in events and activities that offer insight, opportunity and valuable connections. If you show greater confidence, it will lead to solid partnerships.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Be precise and refuse to play games. Inconsistency will lead to confusion. Offer only what you plan to deliver. A physical outlet will be rejuvenating. Romance is encouraged.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Address emotional issues and be willing to compromise. Getting along will be half the battle and will be much more comfortable than pursuing the alternative. A change will end up being beneficial.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Take on only what you can handle. If you do less and do things well, you will avoid scrutiny. A friendly game that provides mental, physical and emotional input is favored.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A window of opportunity is apparent. Take on a project or challenge that excites you. It's essential to incorporate some fun into your routine in order to balance your life.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Distance yourself from demanding or indulgent people and responsibilities that don't belong to you. Put greater emphasis on the way you look, feel and live life. Make romance a priority.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Take advantage of whatever comes your way. Size up situations and jump into action. It's better to experience what life has to offer than to end up having regrets. Avoid arguing with a loved one.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- You may desire change, but before you make a move, consider the consequences and discuss your plans with the people who will be affected by your decisions.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Make your surroundings more entertaining. Do the work yourself or invite friends over to help. The incentives you offer will encourage everyone to do a good job.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- You'll make an impression if you pitch in and help a cause. Your input, compassion and understanding will lead to an exciting encounter and potential partnership. Romance is in the stars.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Calculate your strategy before you agree to take on a challenge. Think before you do something that may upset the people closest to you. Discuss your intentions openly and listen to suggestions.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Sit tight if that's what's required. Being too earnest will give someone else the upper hand. Pour your energy into something concrete that will add to your appeal. Financial gain is within reach.
