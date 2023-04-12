A lot of the shots Sydney Madison knocked toward the goal went in this season. Meanwhile, opposing strikers had a hard time getting much past defenders Paige Bailey and Alexis Acosta Zarate.

Madison, a junior striker for Orcutt Academy, scored 28 goals this year. She also had seven assists. Madison and Bailey, a Righetti senior defender, are the Ocean League girls soccer co-MVPs.

Cesar DeAlba of Righetti, along with Kim Wishon of Morro Bay, is Ocean League co-Coach of the Year.

Righetti finished 19-5-1 overall. The Warriors roared through an unbeaten Ocean League campaign at 13-0-1 to win the league championship. Righetti gave up just 22 goals all season.

Acosta Zarate, a Nipomo senior goalkeeper and a team captain, is the league Defensive Player of the Year. The Titans finished 5-16-5 but gave up just 46 goals on the year.

Righetti has a quartet of players on the All-Ocean League First Team, including forwards Raquel Schmid, Bianca Flores and Sylena Heredia, and goalie Regina Reyes. All four are juniors.

Morro Bay has three players on the First Team, including junior midfielder Jane Hotaling, and senior defenders Jessica Chavez and Samantha Rivera. Senior midfielders Eme Tate and Avi Anguiano of Lompoc, along with Madison, senior forward Lauryn English of Templeton and senior forward Helayna Arreola of Nipomo round out the First Team.

Righetti has three players on the All-Ocean League Second Team, and Lompoc and Morro Bay have two apiece. The Righetti All-League Second Team players are senior defenders Keely Camacho and Brooke Zimmer, and sophomore midfielder Hailey Tucker.

Senior Lompoc defenders Sarah Gavilanes and Ruby Mares are on the All-League Second Team, along with Morro Bay sophomore midfielder Mia Bennett and senior goal keeper Kaylie Gonzalez.

Mission Prep freshman forward Isabel Medeiros, Templeton senior forward Avery Hope, Nipomo senior defender Itzel Hinojosa, Pioneer Valley freshman defender Camila Echeverria and Orcutt Academy senior midfielder Hannah Godinez round out the All-Ocean League Second Team.

Righetti freshman defender Maggie Denton, Lompoc senior midfielder Giselle Silva, Nipomo senior midfielder Ximena Hinojosa, Orcutt Academy sophomore defender Summer Alcantar and Pioneer Valley senior defender Daisy Nieves are among those earning All-Ocean League Honorable Mention.