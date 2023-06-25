I don’t think I’ve ever met a woman who looks forward to her annual exam. We tend to anticipate an experience characterized by cold, fluorescent-lit rooms, invasive procedures, and overbooked providers.
It’s no wonder that so many of us feel uneasy about this essential aspect of our health maintenance, or avoid it altogether.
It’s time for a reimagining of this whole experience. Women deserve care that is welcoming, compassionate, and personal, where our providers have the time to listen to our concerns and discuss all of our options, where we can strategize practical ways to optimize our health, and all in an environment that is as pleasant and calming as it is safe and efficient.
When I was in nursing school, I was inspired by the work I was learning to do, but I was disappointed that the kind of thoughtful attention that made patients feel actually cared for was so often sacrificed in the name of expediency.
It wasn’t until I began working in birth centers that I discovered the unique blend of warmth and security that makes women feel seen and helps them thrive — at any stage of life.
I am a midwife, a word that literally means "with woman", and conveys the collaborative spirit that informs my practice style. One of the joys of being a healthcare provider is taking the time to share information and insights that may help my patients to better understand the subtleties of how their bodies work.
It’s my hope that with this knowledge they can make the most informed choices about what’s best for their health and maintain autonomy over their own wellbeing.
I call my practice integrative because I draw from both my conventional training at Columbia University School of Nursing and 15 years of experience in community health and private practice settings, as well as a wealth of evidence-based protocols from botanical, nutritional and mind-body medicine.
I created Sage Women’s Health to offer this integrative and personal approach to women. I provide annual exams and screenings, bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, birth control (including IUD insertions), as well as guidance in general health maintenance.
The world of self-care can be tricky to navigate. I have a passion for guiding my patients toward root cause approaches to health concerns such as PMS, fibroids, endometriosis, PCOS, fertility optimization, and the natural but often symptomatic phases of hormonal transition such as puberty, postpartum, perimenopause, and menopause.
I’ve also developed programs to support our pregnant mommas in the Valley, including childbirth preparation classes and integrative midwifery support to complement their prenatal care from preconception to postpartum.
Nurse midwives can practice independently in California, but I’m grateful to maintain a collaborative relationship with the beloved Santa Barbara OB-GYN Dr. Susanne Ramos with whom I consult and to whom I refer as needed.
It may be hard to imagine looking forward to your annual exam, but I welcome the opportunity to make an otherwise unpleasant experience as nourishing and rewarding as possible.
Everything from our cozy bamboo gowns to our heated exam table was chosen with our patient’s comfort in mind. (I’ll even make you a cup of tea!)
As a Santa Ynez Valley native, and as a wife and mother of two, I’m delighted to finally bring my training home and serve the community where I was raised.