The St. Joseph football team stayed put in the rankings this week.

The Knights kept their No. 1 area spot and their No. 10 CalPreps Central Section slot in the ratings after beating Arroyo Grande 52-17 at home last week. Paso Robles moved into the No. 2 area ratings after handing then-No. 2 Lompoc its first loss, 34-33, at Flamson Middle School in Paso Robles last week.

The Bearcats also moved to 19th from 23rd in the CalPreps divisional ratings.

Lompoc dropped to No. 3 in the area. San Luis Obispo took the biggest ratings drop after seeing a 24-6 halftime lead disappear in a 28-24 Ocean League loss to Atascadero at home. The Tigers plunged from fourth to eighth in the area rankings and from 25th to 41st in the CalPreps ratings.

Atascadero, unranked in the area ratings last week, took the No. 9 slot and bumped Templeton out of the top 10. The Eagles had a bye last week.

Other than that, there wasn't much movement. Santa Ynez rose slightly, from No. 6 to No. 4, in the area after winning 31-11 at Mountain League rival Righetti last week. Arroyo Grande, even with the lopsided loss at St. Joseph, moved up one spot, to No. 6, the area and advanced one slot in the CalPreps divisional ratings.

Righetti also moved up a ratings spot, to seventh, in the area even with the loss last week. The Warriors did drop four spots in the CalPreps divisional rankings.

No. 5 Mission Prep and No. 10 Morro Bay remained where they were in the area ratings the week before.

Here are the Power Rankings.

No. 1: St. Joseph (4-1, 2-0, at Santa Ynez)

Last game: Beat Arroyo Grande 52-17. CalPreps Central Section ranking: 10 (Last week: 10).

To those who may say that the Knights have played one team (Newbury Park, 5-1) with a winning record, and that result was a 31-21 loss, the Knights play who they are scheduled to play. And, to this point, they have done pretty well.

Besides, the Knights WILL play another team with a winning record Friday night, Santa Ynez (4-1, 1-1) in an intriguing Mountain League matchup at Santa Ynez.

This shapes up as a good one between two teams that have proven they can move the ball on the ground and through the air and whose defenses have shown they can get stops.

Dynamic kick return man Malakai Langley gives the Knights a special teams edge in this one.

No. 2: Paso Robles (4-1, 2-0, at Mission Prep)

Last game: Beat Lompoc 34-33. Cal Preps ranking: 19 (23).

The Bearcats will need to stay on an even keel against a good Royals team after their dramatic, emotional win in their home opener last week. Paso Robles overhauled Lompoc after trailing 33-21 in the fourth quarter.

The guess here is that the Bearcats will remain steady in their approach to this Mountain League game. Perhaps overshadowed by St. Joseph and Lompoc earlier in the year, the Bearcats have displayed a crunching between-the-tackles ground game, a passing attack that's productive the relatively few times its used and a defense that has made some key stops.

No. 3: Lompoc (4-1, 1-1, vs. Righetti)

Last week: Lost to Paso Robles 34-33. CalPreps ranking: 22 (18).

Coach Andrew Jones' Lompoc squads have rebounded after tough losses before, and the Braves will need to do so again when they host the Warriors at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc in a Mountain League game.

The Braves, with a passing game that is among the best in the area and a productive ground game, have the wherewithal to accomplish what they need to do.

No. 4: Santa Ynez (4-1, 1-1, vs. St. Joseph)

Last week: Beat Righetti 31-11. CalPreps ranking: 25 (31).

The Pirates got the job done last week after suffering a mild upset at home against Mission Prep the week before.

Veteran coach Josh McClurg's squad is well-rounded, with a lot of well-conditioned guys who don't wilt while playing both ways. The Pirates are strong in their passing game, running game, defense and special teams play.

They figure to represent well Friday night against the top-ranked team in the area.

No. 5: Mission Prep (3-2, 2-0, vs. Paso Robles)

Last week: Beat Nipomo 49-12. Cal Preps ranking: 26 (27)

Another Mountain League team that may have been overshadowed by St. Joseph and Lompoc earlier in the year, the Royals have shown that they are certainly a collective group to be reckoned with.

The Royals have righted themselves after a rough season opener, a 35-9 loss at Bakersfield Christian. Their one loss since has been to traditionally strong Aptos, which is 4-1 this year.

Mission Prep figures to have its hands full against Paso Robles, but the Royals also figure to be in contention. They will get to play at home after being on the road the last two weeks.

No. 6: Arroyo Grande (1-4, 0-2, vs. Nipomo)

Last game: Lost to St. Joseph 52-17. CalPreps ranking: 35 (36).

The Eagles' win came against San Luis Obispo, which began the season as the rather prohibitive favorite to win the Ocean League championship but has slipped some the last few weeks.

Arroyo Grande badly needs a win, and the Eagles figure to get one against the Titans. This one rounds out the Mountain League match-ups for the week.

No. 7: Righetti (1-4, 0-2, at Lompoc)

Last game: Lost to Santa Ynez 31-11. CalPreps ranking: 39 (36).

It has been a rough start to the Mountain League campaign for the Warriors. They have been out-scored 66-17 in their first two games. Righetti will try to raise its game at Huyck Stadium against Lompoc tonight.

After the Santa Ynez game last week, Righetti offensive coordinator Buddy Garcia said Warriors head coach Tony Payne should be back on the Righetti sideline Friday night. Payne missed the Santa Ynez game because he had contracted COVID-19. Garcia was the acting Righetti head coach that night.

No. 8: San Luis Obispo (4-1, 1-1, at Pioneer Valley)

Last game: Lost to Atascadero 28-24. CalPreps ranking: 41 (25).

After Atascadero stunned them in the second half last week, the Tigers will try to ride their running game in this Ocean League game Friday night to get back on course.

They will go against a Pioneer Valley team that won 33-6 at Cabrillo last week.

No. 9: Atascadero (3-3, 2-0, Bye this week)

Last game: Beat San Luis Obispo 28-24. CalPreps ranking: 52 (67).

The Greyhounds, more than any other area team, have seen their fortunes rise dramatically the last two weeks, with almost identical wins.

The week before Atascadero turned a 24-6 halftime deficit into a 28-24 win against San Luis Obispo at home, the Greyhounds trailed 24-7 at intermission on the road against Santa Maria and won, yes, 28-24.

Idle this week, the Greyhounds will try to keep their momentum going next week.

No. 10: Morro Bay (3-2, 1-0, at Santa Maria)

Last game: Beat Pioneer Valley 38-21 on Sept. 15. CalPreps ranking: 61 (66).

The Pirates moved up five spots in the CalPreps Central Section ratings after a bye last week.

Morro Bay will try to keep its Ocean League slate clean Friday night, against a Santa Maria team that has lost its two league games by four points each.