There were two dramatic upsets in area high school football action last week.

In his predictions, the author missed on both.

Lompoc's (4-1, 1-1) unbeaten string hit the skids at War Memorial Stadium on the Flamson Middle School campus in Paso Robles last week. Paso Robles (4-1, 1-1) rallied from 33-21 down in the fourth quarter to nab a 34-33 Mountain League win.

The victorious Bearcats were at home for the first time this year.

Atascadero, after coming from being down three scores at halftime to win two weeks ago, did it again last week. Trailing favored San Luis Obispo 24-6 at intermission, the Greyhounds out-scored the Tigers 18-0 after the break to win this Ocean League game 28-24.

The Greyhounds beat Santa Maria by the same score two weeks ago. The margin the eventual winners trailed by at halftime was almost identical to the deficit they faced last week. The Saints led 24-7 at halftime.

Now, in week seven of the season and week three of the Mountain and Ocean League campaigns, the top-ranked team in the area, St. Joseph, will try to keep rolling. The Knights play at Santa Ynez in a 7 p.m. league game Friday night.

After finally getting a home game, Paso Robles will be on the road again Friday night, against a good Mission Prep squad.

Atascadero (3-3, 2-0) won't get to keep its momentum this week that it garnered from its two stirring league wins. The Greyhounds have a bye.

The author's predictions record so far: Last week: 5-2. Season: 5-2.

Here are the predictions for this week.

Mountain League

St. Joseph (4-1, 2-0) at Santa Ynez (4-1, 1-1)

The Knights will play just their second road game this year. They lost 31-21 at highly regarded Newbury Park in their third game of the season.

With a strong running game and a quarterback who's capable at throwing the long ball and the short one, Luke Gildred, and a big-play receiver in Daulton Beard, the Pirates have shown they have the wherewithal to score on long drives that would keep the prolific Knights offense on the sidelines for long periods of time.

The usually sturdy Pirates defense, though, couldn't contain star Mission Prep running back Drew Harrigan in a 32-27 loss to the Royals. Harrigan ran for 210 yards and three touchdowns. Mission Prep quarterback Colby White completed just three passes, but they went for a total of 101 yards, with one touchdown.

St. Joseph, with running back Carter Vargas, quarterback Darian Mensah and wide receiver Collin Fasse, among others, are very good at both the run and the pass. Being sidelined for long stretches won't matter for the Knights offense if it clicks for enough big plays. And the Knights. who besides their other assets have a dangerous kick return man in Malakai Langley have repeatedly hit for big plays this year.

Meanwhile, the St. Joseph defense has allowed a total of 17 points in two Mountain League games.

The Knights are in for a test on the road, but look for them to pass it.

The pick: St. Joseph 35, Santa Ynez 31.

Righetti (1-4, 0-2) at Lompoc (4-1, 1-1)

The visiting Warriors will have to deal with a Braves squad that is likely still smarting from last week. Not only did Lompoc lose a 12-point fourth quarter advantage, but likely defensive pass interference against Paso Robles as Lompoc was trying for a last-ditch rally wasn't called.

Righetti has a big-play back and kick return man, Isaiah Abrigo. The Warriors also have a good punter, Gilberto Chavez. However, Lompoc, with the likes of quarterback Cavin Ross, receivers Nelson Maldonado and Rudy Elizondo along with a capable running game, figures to simply have too much for the Warriors in this one.

The pick: Lompoc 41, Righetti 24.

Paso Robles (4-1, 2-0) at Mission Prep (3-2, 2-0)

After an emotional win last week, the Bearcats will be in trouble if they come out flat against the Royals.

Don't count on the Bearcats to make that mistake. They are a poised, seasoned bunch. Besides, though he's sometimes overshadowed by the Bearcats running game, Luna is a good passer who can connect on a pass at a crucial time if he needs to.

Harrigan is one of the top backs in the area, but the Bearcats defense has shown it can make stops. The unit figures to get off the field unscathed enough times in this one.

The pick: Paso Robles 33, Mission Prep 27.

Nipomo (0-5, 0-2) at Arroyo Grande (1-4, 0-2)

The winless Titans have simply been overwhelmed in the Mountain League so far.

The Eagles give up a lot of points but, with a solid running game led by Junior Herlihy, a reliable passer in Drake Missamore and a good receiver, Damian Santos, the offense figures to score enough for Arroyo Grande to win this one handily.

Former Arroyo Grande athletic director Stephen Field is the Nipomo coach.

The score: Arroyo Grande 35, Nipomo 12.

Ocean League

Morro Bay (3-2, 1-0) at Santa Maria (2-4, 0-2)

There is a disparity between the Pirates' passing and receiving stats, but this much is clear. Morro Bay quarterback Nicky Johnson is a capable passer, and the Pirates, at 27 points a game, can score a lot.

The Morro Bay results have sometimes fluctuated widely depending on the opponent. The Pirates beat Carpinteria (1-4) 41-7 in their second game and lost 59-19 to Santa Ynez (4-1) in the next one.

Santa Maria barely eked out its wins against winless teams, East Bakersfield and Nipomo. However, the Saints lost their two league games by four points each time, and quarterback Josue Elena has shown he can be a productive passer. He threw for 215 yards against Atascadero.

The Saints will be going after their first league win since 2020 and the first league win for second-year coach Albert Mendoza-Gutierrez.

The pick here is for the Saints to get it in an upset at home.

The pick: Santa Maria 24, Morro Bay 21.

Pioneer Valley (2-4, 1-1) at San Luis Obispo (4-2, 1-1)

Spectators at Pioneer Valley will find out early if the favored Tigers come out shaken by what happened to them last week or steeled by it.

Both teams rely heavily on the ground game. But, though the Panthers have good backs in Anthony Arias and Allan Jimenez, the Tigers, with Isaiah Hernandez (132 yards a game) and Luca Cuccaro (80) leading the way, average 275 yards rushing yards a game.

San Luis Obispo figures to have enough to recover from the jolt of last week and take this one.

The pick: San Luis Obispo 33, Pioneer Valley 24.

Cabrillo (2-4, 0-2) at Templeton (4-1, 1-0)

The Eagles have won four straight since dropping their opener 39-15 to Coalinga at home. After winning a game for the first time since 2017, and taking their first two this year, the Conquistadores have struggled.

Wyatt Ramey (nearly 88 yards a game) and Landen Miller (nine touchdowns this year) lead a Templeton ground game that averages a little more than 200 yards an outing.

Cabrillo has some stars of its own, including stalwart linebacker Robert Rojas (11 solo tackles, nine assists against Pioneer Valley last week), but the Eagles figure to win this one handily.

The pick: Templeton 31, Cabrillo 7.