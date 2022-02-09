As the regular season for winter sports winds down, some teams still have plenty to play for.

Others may not know what they have to play for.

Pioneer Valley's boys basketball team is all done with its regular season. The Panthers wrapped up a perfect 10-0 run through the Ocean League with a 53-28 win over Morro Bay on Tuesday. They are the outright and undisputed Ocean League champs.

Some teams may not be sure what they have to play for thanks to a new playoff system that seems to reward teams that excel during the regular season with a more difficult road in the postseason.

Here's a look at what the league title chases and playoff races look like.

Boys basketball

Both Central Coast Athletic Association titles will surely rest in the Santa Maria Valley.

Pioneer Valley has already wrapped up the Ocean League title, and St. Joseph has already wrapped up the Mountain League championship title with two games remaining this week. The Knights play Paso Robles Thursday and Nipomo Friday, with both games at St. Joseph.

St. Joseph will be the No. 2 seed in the CIF Central Section Open Division playoffs as the No. 2 rated team in the entire section. St. Joseph would then likely host Fresno San Joaquin Memorial in the Open Division semifinals.

Pioneer Valley doesn't get rewarded for its 17-10 overall record and 10-0 league record in the playoffs. Typically, the Panthers would be a higher seed in a lower division as a league champ, but with the computer ranking system and base divisions in play, the Panthers project to be a middle-of-the-pack team in Division 3.

Then there's a team like Righetti. The Warriors wrap up their regular season with a game against Arroyo Grande on Thursday. The Warriors don't have much of an incentive to win that game, as all that would do is keep them in Division 2, whereas a loss could make the Warriors a top seed in Division 3.

It may not matter as Arroyo Grande is the second-best team in the Mountain League and projects to land in the middle of Division 2 in the Central Section playoffs anyway.

Then there's a team like Santa Maria. The Saints are 10-16 overall and 3-6 in Ocean League play with the game against Morro Bay left. The Saints would likely be left out of the playoffs with a loss, but could keep their playoff hopes alive with a win against the Pirates. There's 72 playoff spots and the Saints are on the outside looking in heading into their final game.

To sum it up: The league champs are decided, some teams aren't sure if a win or two will help or hurt their chances at bringing home a CIF championship, while others are still fighting to make the playoffs.

Girls basketball

Though St. Joseph is 9-0 in league, the Knights haven't wrapped up the league title just yet. They still have to play second-place Nipomo on Friday. The Titans are 8-1 in league, though the Knights beat the Titans 61-30 in the first round of league play.

St. Joseph hopes to beat Nipomo and possibly earn the No. 2 seed ahead of Bakersfield in the Open Division playoffs and host an Open Division semifinal.

What would a win do for Nipomo? Well, it'd give the Titans a share of the Mountain League title, but it'd also lock them up in the Open Division playoffs as the No. 4 seed. That, in turn, would put the Titans against Central Section juggernaut Clovis West, a game the Titans have very little hope of winning.

If Nipomo loses, the Titans could wind up as the No. 5 team in the CIF Central Section and the No. 1 seed in the Division 1 playoffs. Truthfully, nobody wants to be the No. 4 team in the Central Section. Caruthers is the No. 5 team in the section heading into the final games of the regular season, though the Blue Raiders could move up to the No. 4 spot.

Righetti is the reigning Division 1 champ, but has struggled this year. The Warriors, though, could end up as a top seed in Division 2 with the new system in place.

The CIF Central Section instituted an 11th-hour rule change last week, giving teams a base division that they can only deviate by one division for this postseason.

This is great news for a team like Orcutt Academy. The Spartans, the 2021 Division 4 champs, were given a base division of 4. They are ranked 11th in the entire section this week, meaning they would've been in Division 1 without this rule. Now, they can only be bumped up one division, meaning they'll likely be a high seed in Division 3. That rule doesn't apply to the top four teams in the section, which will automatically be chosen for the Open Division playoffs.

Nipomo's base division is 2. So the Titans will end up in Division 1 based on the computer rankings, if they don't go to the Open Division.

Using Caruthers as an example, we can see how big this new rule is. If Caruthers, a small-school powerhouse, doesn't make the Open Division, they'll be the top seed in Division 3, since, with a base division of 4, they can only move up one division.

Santa Maria's girls beat Templeton 49-45 Tuesday night and may end up getting penalized for it by that win helping them stay as a bottom seed in Division 3.

Usually winning puts you at the top of the bracket, but with this new system winning can actually negatively affect your playoff seed, and your playoff chances, dramatically.

Boys soccer

Santa Maria has a solid shot of sharing the Mountain League title with San Luis Obispo after its 2-1 win over Pioneer Valley on Tuesday.

The Saints are 7-2 in league, tied with SLO. The Saints and Tigers both beat each other this year then suffered an additional league loss. The Tigers play rival Arroyo Grande on Friday while the Saints travel up to Paso Robles. Santa Maria is 16-3-1 on the season.

If Arroyo Grande beats SLO on Friday, the Saints will be the outright league champs if they beat Paso Robles, which is in last place at 1-8 in league. Santa Maria has won four straight games.

The Saints may get the No. 4 seed in the Division 1 playoffs and host a first-round game. Pioneer Valley is projected to be a top-three seed in Division 2.

St. Joseph's Ocean League title hopes were dashed Tuesday night in the 2-1 home loss to Atascadero. The Greyhounds went up 2-0 and the Knights scratched a goal back but weren't able to get any closer. The 'Hounds are 10-2 in league and the Knights are now 8-3 with a game to play against winless Orcutt Academy.

The Knights project to be a lower half seed in Division 4.

Girls soccer

In the Ocean League, Nipomo has a big game looming against Templeton. The Titans are 10-1 in league and the Eagles are 9-2. Nipomo is projected to hold a top seed in the Division 3 playoffs, along with Mountain League team Righetti.

Orcutt Academy and Santa Maria have also had strong seasons and figure to make some noise in the playoffs. The Saints are the projected No. 1 seed in Division 4.

St. Joseph's girls are projected to be a top seed in Division 2. The Knights are 14-5-2 on the season and 6-3 in league with a home game left against Paso Robles Friday. Arroyo Grande projects to be a Division 1 team while SLO is projected to land in Division 2.