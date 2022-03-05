LAS VEGAS – Chandler Smith was all smiles when he picked up the winner’s trophy in victory lane under the lights at Friday night’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
“I’m just super thankful right now. I’m just another guy who is trying to race cars for a living,” said the 19-year-old Smith. “I’m just super thankful right now.”
The Camping World trucks kicked off NASCAR’S three-race weekend with the Xfinity Series set to take to the track Saturday followed by Cup racing Sunday.
Thirty-six cars qualified with KBM (Kyle Busch Motorsports) leading the way with a 1-2-3 qualifying order with John Hunter Nemechek on the pole, team owner Kyle Busch by his side and Chandler Smith sitting third.
Zane Smith battled Chandler Smith down the stretch to finish second with Busch third.
“I had a lot of fun right there,” said Zane Smith. “That was some good, hard racing.”
But an hour after the race ended, NASCAR officials announced that Zane Smith’s truck had failed its post-race inspection because of a lug nut violation and he was disqualified.
That moved everyone up a spot, with Busch awarded second and everyone else moving up one position.
“The 18 (Chandler Smith) was definitely the best truck tonight,” said Busch. “My Toyota Tundra was running really well tonight. It was a good night – we (KBM Motorsports) came in first and third (now first and second).”
It was the first win in the new 2022 Toyota truck.
“That’s awesome. That’s pretty big,” said Chandler Smith. “It’s an honor to have that title of the first driver to win in the new Toyota truck.”
Stewart Friesen was fourth followed by Ryan Preece, Tanner Gray, Matt DiBenedetto, Matt Crafton, Bret Holmes and Austin Wayne Self.
After Zane Smith’s disqualification, Ty Majeski was moved into the No. 10 spot.
Nemechek was running fourth on the final lap when Derek Kraus tapped his bumper and Jordan Anderson slammed into him, sending Nemechek into the wall and back to 26th place.
The 201-mile race covered 134 laps around the mile-and-a-half oval.
Ben Rhodes won the first two stages and was in the mix until he rolled across Majeski’s bumper on Lap 103, crashed into the wall and was done for the night.
There were 10 caution flags throughout although Nemechek’s last-lap mishap did not bring out a very late yellow flag.
The 10th and final caution cost Christian Eckes a shot at victory.
Eckes took the lead on a restart after the ninth caution and was battling Busch for the lead.
On the 125th lap, Eckes went to block Busch and turned into Busch’s front right bumper.
Busch couldn’t avoid contact and spun Eckes into the infield, sending him from first to 29th place.
That set up a four-lap sprint to the finish with Chandler Smith and Zane Smith (the two Smiths are not related) both passing Busch with two laps to go.
Chandler Smith then held off Zane Smith for a 0.289-second margin of victory with his boss Busch 0.472-second behind.
“He said ‘good job’ to me right after we finished,” said Chandler Smith “It’s definitely a bucket list thing. It’s an honor to beat your boss. There are not many drivers who have ever beaten him in truck racing.”
Xfinity racers are up next with Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300, set for a 1:30 p.m. start with AJ Allmendinger on the pole.