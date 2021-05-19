Orcutt Academy's Amber Wey won the Ocean League singles title last week.

The tournament, which was played at Hancock College, culminated with Wey defeating Templeton's Emma Zundel for the singles title.

Those two, plus the other top-six finishers, advance to the area tournament that runs Friday and Saturday at San Luis Obispo High School.

Wey and Zundel took the top two spots, followed by Sophia Sanchez of Templeton, Aida Terrizzi of Templeton, Orcutt Academy's Riley Speer and Mission Prep's Nickie Barker.

Templeton took the top three spots in doubles, with Carmen Lacarno and Heer Shinglot taking the title. Makenzie Newell and Mariel Najera finished second, Audrey Krupa and Tatayana Llieva took third, Mission Prep's Ella Blair and Shirley Horzen finished in fourth place, Templeton's Sunnie Mount and Olivia Voos took fifth and Orcutt Academy's Sydney Carrier and Cassidy Sullivan finished in sixth.

At Morro Bay, the boys finals were held with Orcutt Academy's Kyle Quinlan taking fifth in singles and the doubles team of Dario Lopez and Isaac Pruett taking second place.

Mountain League

St. Joseph sophomore MJ Lundberg rolled to the league singles title, beating San Luis Obispo's Hannah Minnery 6-0, 6-0 in the finals.

Lundberg lost her only game to SLO's Carmen Joines in the semifinals. She swept everything else 6-0, 6-0.

Teammate Shianne Gooley lost to Minnery in the semifinals 7-5, 6-3. Joines won the third-place match 8-2.

San Luis Obispo's Ingrid Chen and Alex Capran won the doubles title.

Boys tennis

Arroyo Grande's Turner Loughead won the Mountain League title over teammate George Keskinov. AJ Daymude (San Luis Obispo) finished third, Noah Ortiz (Righetti) was fourth, Ian Cabrinha (San Luis Obispo) was fifth and Bayley Perlmutter (San Luis Obispo) finished sixth.

On the doubles side, John Raj and Carson Krueckel (San Luis Obispo) edged Preston Nguyen and Danny Kullman (Arroyo Grande) for the title. Isaac Fiala and Brandon Jensen (San Luis Obispo) took third, Lucas Smoli and Kazi Hayashi (Arroyo Grande) finished fourth, Jack Oldenburg and Dylan Koch (San Luis Obispo) was fifth and Elliott Chen, Sulaimansha Syed (San Luis Obispo) took sixth.

The top six advance to the area meet this week.

CIF Central Section playoffs

Boys soccer (Tuesday)

Bakersfield Ridgeview 1, Santa Maria 0

The Saints' season ended in the first round of the Division 1 playoffs Tuesday night in Bakersfield with a loss to Ridgeview.

The Wolf Pack improved to 11-1 on the season. The Saints' season ends with a 6-3-3 record and a Mountain League championship.

This is the second time in three seasons that Ridgeview has knocked Santa Maria out of the playoffs. In 2019, Santa Maria beat Ridgeview 7-2 in the regular season before getting knocked out of the playoffs by Ridgeview in a 4-1 home loss.

Last year, Santa Maria advanced to the championship game of the Division 1 playoffs and won its first state playoff game.

Dinuba 5, Pioneer Valley 1

The Panthers' season ended with a loss at Dinuba Tuesday in the Division 2 playoffs.

Pioneer Valley finishes its season with a 4-2-5 record. Dinuba improves to 12-3-1.

The Panthers finished second in the Mountain League standings.

Clovis 4, San Luis Obispo 0

The Tigers were eliminated by the top-seeded Cougars Tuesday in Clovis.

Clovis is now 18-1-1 on the season. The Tigers finish 4-2-5.

Bakersfield Highland 4, St. Joseph 2

The Scots ended the Knights' season in Bakersfield Tuesday night.

The Knights finish the season 5-8-3 overall. Cole Richardson Jacob Otremba scored goals for St. Joseph in the loss.

Highland improved to 11-2 on the season.

Girls soccer

Saints, Titans host playoff games Friday

Santa Maria hosts Bakersfield West at 6 p.m. Friday night in a CIF Central Section Division 5 quarterfinal game.

The Saints are 9-2-1 and finished second in the Ocean League. West is 4-5. Santa Maria is the No. 3 seed. West is the No. 6 seed. Both teams had first-round byes. The winner will play the Caruthers-Fresno Roosevelt winner on May 26 in the semifinals. If Santa Maria wins and Caruthers wins, the Saints would host the semifinal game. If Santa Maria wins and Roosevelt wins, Roosevelt would host.

Nipomo, the Ocean League champ, hosts Fresno San Joaquin Memorial Friday at 5 p.m. The Titans are the No. 3 seed in Division 3 and Memorial is the sixth seed. Both teams had a bye in the first round.

Per CIF policy, admission will be charged at the gate to all spectators.

Boys basketball

Templeton 78, Santa Maria 66

Jacob Estrada had 16 points, Alex Milner and Ben Quintero each added 12 and Ethan Kamps chipped in 10 points and four rebounds in the loss for the Saints.

Boys golf

St. Joseph 209, Righetti 247

Caleb Rodriguez shot a 39 to earn medalist honors for the Knights.

The other scorers for St. Joseph were Ty Gamble (41), Quinn Murray (41), Jayce Gamble (62) and Noah Gordillo (46).

Nate Benzon shot a 48 for the Warriors.