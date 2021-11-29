"The Twelve Days of Christmas" by Ray Coniff

One of the most instantly recognizable holiday songs also boasts one of the most unique histories of any Christmas carol. The exact origins and author of "The 12 Days of Christmas" are unknown, but according to the Catholic News Agency, the song was written for Catholic children in England sometime after 1558. Between 1558 and 1829, Catholics in England were forbidden to practice their faith openly. The song "The 12 Days of Christmas" was used to teach Catholic children living under such restrictions about their faith. As a result, the song is filled with hidden meaning, even if modern celebrants largely sing it to express their festive moods and not necessarily their respective faiths.

"The 12 Days of Christmas"

On the first day of Christmas my true love sent to me

A partridge in a pear tree

On the second day of Christmas my true love sent to me

Two turtle doves, and

A partridge in a pear tree

On the third day of Christmas my true love sent to me

Three french hens

Two turtle doves, and

A partridge in a pear tree

On the fourth day of Christmas my true love sent to me

Four calling birds

Three french hens

Two turtle doves, and

A partridge in a pear tree

On the fifth day of Christmas my true love sent to me

Five golden rings

Four calling birds

Three french hens

Two turtle doves, and

A partridge in a pear tree

On the sixth day of Christmas my true love sent to me

Six geese a-laying

Five golden rings

Four calling birds

Three french hens

Two turtle doves, and

A partridge in a pear tree

On the seventh day of Christmas my true love sent to me

Seven swans a-swimming

Six geese a-laying

Five golden rings

Four calling birds

Three french hens

Two turtle doves, and

A partridge in a pear tree

On the eighth day of Christmas my true love sent to me

Eight maids a-milking

Seven swans a-swimming

Six geese a-laying

Five golden rings

Four calling birds

Three french hens

Two turtle doves, and

A partridge in a pear tree

On the ninth day of Christmas my true love sent to me

Nine ladies dancing

Eight maids a-milking

Seven swans a-swimming

Six geese a-laying

Five golden rings

Four calling birds

Three french hens

Two turtle doves, and

A partridge in a pear tree

On the 10th day of Christmas my true love sent to me

10 lords a-leaping

Nine ladies dancing

Eight maids a-milking

Seven swans a-swimming

Six geese a-laying

Five golden rings

Four calling birds

Three french hens

Two turtle doves, and

A partridge in a pear tree

On the 11th day of Christmas my true love sent to me

11 pipers piping

10 lords a-leaping

Nine ladies dancing

Eight maids a-milking

Seven swans a-swimming

Six geese a-laying

Five golden rings

Four calling birds

Three french hens

Two turtle doves, and

A partridge in a pear tree

On the 12th day of Christmas my true love sent to me

12 drummers drumming

11 pipers piping

10 lords a-leaping

Nine ladies dancing

Eight maids a-milking

Seven swans a-swimming

Six geese a-laying

Five golden rings

Four calling birds

Three french hens

Two turtle doves, and

A partridge in a pear tree

