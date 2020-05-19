The little food truck that could: The Shift returns to Santa Maria's streets after COVID-19 closure

When burger truck and catering company The Shift opened in early February community members formed long lines, eager to try locally-sourced, creative burgers like the Banh Mi and Mexi Cali.

"We gained a lot of momentum when we first started. We were under the assumption that things would be steady, but we were blown away by how many people responded to The Shift," said seasoned Santa Barbara chef James Gentry.

Gentry said the goal of their menu is to introduce people to healthy, local ingredients that taste good, in order to change ideas around what qualifies as "healthy."

Patty options include Wagyu beef, free-range chicken, vegetarian substitute Beyond Meat and classic Central Coast tri-tip, with buns from Edna's bakery and house-made pickles and sauces.

"The Shift is all based off changing the perception of what healthy food is, and knowing where your food comes from is the start," Gentry said.

Just as they were solidifying their presence on the Central Coast, the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Like many other food service locations, Gentry had to consider potential health challenges, making decisions about how to proceed.

For the chef, the best option was to close for six weeks in order to protect his staff, effective at the end of March.

"We explained to [our staff] that we wanted everyone to be safe. We didn't know how serious COVID-19 was," he said.

Once Gentry saw different ways businesses were modifying their practices, however, Gentry made a game plan that included equipping his staff with gloves and masks and increasing sanitization on surfaces including the cashier's iPad.