The Other Guys: A look back on Zach Burg's versatile career at Righetti

Player Profile: Zach Burg Righetti DL/FB (2013-15) 6-foot-1, 200 pounds 16 1/2 sacks in 21 career games

12 1/2 sacks as a SR

4.77 GPA during high school

Round Table Scholar Athlete of the Year

Righetti's co-valedictorian in 2016

Zach Burg was a pretty darn good football player during his days at Righetti High.

During his senior season, for instance, Burg had one of the highest sack totals in the area when he piled up 12 1/2 in 10 games during the 2015 campaign.

But that season wasn't a fluke. Burg consistently pressured quarterbacks during his days in purple and gold. In 21 varsity contests, Burg was credited with 16 1/2 sacks and 12 other tackles-for-loss.

Though he was a 6-foot-1, 200-pound defensive lineman, Burg didn't solely rely on his physical traits to get where he needed to go on the football field. Rather, he was a relentless and crafty defender, adeptly using angles and leverage to out-maneuver his opponents.

When Burg combined his strength and quickness with his sharp mind, he was nearly unstoppable. Yes, Burg was a physical player, but he clearly had another advantage on the football field: His mind.

Burg's senior year of high school included being named the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Scholar Athlete of the Year and his class's co-valedictorian.