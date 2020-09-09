The Other Guys: Alex Cecchi was Arroyo Grande's overlooked star

Over the summer, we went looking for the area's Player of the Decade in high school football.

We highlighted some of the Central Coast's top players from the last 10 years, many of whom have gone on to star in college.

But, something was missing. High school football isn't always about the stars and those who grab all the headlines. It's built on the backs of players who don't get all the ink.

With 22 players on the field affecting every single down, there are players who can make a great impact with little attention being cast upon them.

There's also another type of high school player: A great and respected athlete that sometimes gets lost in the shuffle, out-shined, perhaps unjustly, by another star teammate.

What that in mind, I'm going back in time and remembering some of the players our readers may have forgotten or have just always been overlooked. Some are well known, but most were never given their proper shrift during their prep careers.

I'll be picking out some of my favorite undercover superstars from the last 10 decade. Today, I'll start in Arroyo Grande. The Eagles had a really, really good decade from 2010 to 2020 and I've gone over about 20 players from AG, but I'll start with one of my favorites: Alex Cecchi.

This guy very easily could've, or maybe should've, been included in the Player of the Decade contest. He earned co-PAC 7 League MVP honors and plenty of All-Area recognition during his time with the Eagles.

Cecchi was one of my favorite players because he wasn't big and he wasn't particularly fast. He was just so freaking good.