The Other Guys: Mondo Mansera and his crazy good senior season at PV

Player Profile: Mondo Mansera Pioneer Valley RB (2013-14) 1,801 rushing yards, 22 total TDs as senior

Topped 200 rushing yards 5 times in '14

Surpassed 100 rushing yards in 10 of 11 games

Accounted for over 56% of team's rushing yardage

Accounted for 41% of team's total offensive yardage

Mondo Mansera had a solid junior season while playing for the Pioneer Valley football team.

The 5-foot-9, 165-pound running back nearly topped 500 yards rushing. He also scored four times on the ground while catching 12 passes for 186 yards and another touchdown. He finished with about 800 all-purpose yards during that 2013 season. Mansera was also a nice addition to the Panther defense, recording 30 tackles and picking off a pair of passes.

Again, a very good season for a junior.

Then came Mansera's senior season. The diminutive running back put together what should be considered one of the best individual seasons in his school's history.

Mansera surpassed 1,800 yards rushing and scored 21 times on the ground. He topped 200 yards in a single game five times that year. He did this against some pretty stiff competition, as the Panthers played Nipomo, Atascadero, St. Joseph, Lompoc, Righetti and Palmdale that year. (Mansera played in just 10 games, missing the Arroyo Grande game).

Mansera didn't just pile up the big numbers against the weaker teams. He had 219 yards in the season opener vs. Nipomo, carrying the ball 27 times. (Nipomo went on to win a CIF title that year). He followed that up with 244 yards and three scores on 28 carries against San Luis Obispo the following week. Against Santa Maria in the next game, Mansera needed just 14 carries to get 137 yards and three more touchdowns in a 48-7 romp over Santa Maria.